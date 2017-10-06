The Water Dance Collects Donations for Hurricane Relief

After several weeks of collecting donations, the main event, The Water Dance finished off the hurricane relief fundraising event.

Lilly Broadcasting, Robert's Trucking and Scott Enterprises were some of the main sponsors, with over 27 other businesses serving as drop-off locations.

Nearly two trucks full of supplies will be heading south to Bonita Springs in Florida, and then a small town hit hard by Harvey.

Both areas haven't gotten much help with relief efforts.

The organizers said they've received so much support from the Erie area.

"The biggest thing I've heard is thank you.God bless you. Thank you, thank you for helping our brothers and sisters down south," said Brian Shank.

"I've heard thank you, and unfortunately it sounds like the Keys are getting hit again, and they're really happy we have items ready to go," said Debbie Swift.

The relief efforts for the Water Dance aren't quite over yet.

Until Halloween, the Girard School District will be collecting school supplies to the students affected by both hurricanes.

For information: https://www.facebook.com/Water-Dance-1975317766078641/