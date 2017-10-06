New Life and Spirit Revival Center Collects Donations for Puerto Rico Hurricane Victims

The New Life and Spirit Revival Center held an event where they also collected donations for Puerto Rico victims of Hurricane Maria.

The church partnered with local Hispanics in the area that have been collecting items.

Last week, was their main collection event but they're trying to send even more items over.

"It means so much to me, the same way it means so much for every person from Puerto Rico who have family over there, and they don't have contact with them yet," said Yarimar Espada Cosme, one of the Puerto Rico relief organizers.

The event at New Life was to celebrate the opening of the church.

After 18 long months, New Life saved enough money to buy their own building after 11 years in the ministry.

To celebrate, they held a concert last night featuring Mike Jones who just released a new single on iTunes.

Bishop Curtis Jones is excited about this new adventure. He will also be vested as a Bishop during his consecration Saturday at one p.m.

"I'm just excited about what God is doing here at New Life and Spirit where he's placed us into the community where we can actually make an impact and help others. Because that's what we are called to do, we're called to help others," said Bishop Curtis Jones.

The first service will be held this Sunday at 11 a.m., weekly bible studies will be held Thursday nights at six p.m.