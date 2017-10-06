Trojans Triumph To End Royals Run

The McDowell offense scored two early touchdowns to jump in front and then the Trojan defense secured the game late to push past Erie High for a 30-22 victory to make it three wins in a row.

McDowell came ready to face off against the Erie High Royals in the first ever meeting between the two 6A powers.

McDowell running back Xavier Pulliam got the scoring started early in the first for the Trojans as he ran for an impressive 148 yards and two scores to lead the way. The four-yard run by the McDowell back made it 7-0 at the start.

"I just had to slow it down and read it, and it was open and I took it." said Pulliam.

Regan Schleicher has started to settle in as the leader of the McDowell offense. In the first quarter, he found Nate Davidson for a 13-yard touchdown to put McDowell up 14-0.

Erie High quarterback Jason Williams used his legs to break the Royals onto the board and make it 14-7.

It was Pulliam though fining the area's to run. In the second quarter he added his second four-yard touchdown to pout McDowell back in front by two scores.

"I was expecting to run a little bit more on their defense but we talked before the game and their defense was pretty good and we did as best we could," said Pulliam.

McDowell then turned to the defense in the second half leading by a touchdown. Erie running back Danny Blue coughed up the ball on the opening drive of the second half and McDowell capitalized.

Nate Davidson took in his second touchdown of the game from Schleicher to put McDowell up 30-14.

Erie High didn't go away pulling this to a one-score game late in the fourth on a Tony Foster 80-yard run for touchdown.

The Trojan d-corps though winding down the clock late in the fourth, not allowing Erie to drive as McDowell finished off the 30-22 victory.

"Proud of our defense," said McDowell head coach Brad Orlando. "Coach Bentley had a great defensive plan with those guys. I thought they were physical with guys playing different positions on defense."

The win helped McDowell secure some much needed points for their positioning for the state playoffs, but for Orlando also a big win to prepare his team for a match-up for the District-10 6A title game against Erie in just about a month.

"It's a great win," said Orlando. "It's a convincing W. I'm just proud of our guys and their coaching staff. They did a great job this week."

McDowell [4-3, 2-1] fresh of the win heads on the road next week to take on Austintown Fitch out of Ohio. Erie [5-2,1-2] has its four-game winning streak snapped and has to turn around on a short week and host Brashear out of the WPIAL Thursday at Veterans Stadium.