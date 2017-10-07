McDowell Celebrates Homecoming with Parade - Erie News Now | WICU & WSEE in Erie, PA

McDowell Celebrates Homecoming with Parade

The McDowell marching band led the way Friday evening for this year's homecoming parade.

High school students marched in the parade to represent their club or activity.

The 2017 homecoming king and queen also rode in the parade.

Children lined the streets to collect candy and wave to everyone who was on the floats and marching in the parade.

