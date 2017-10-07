Foul Play Suspected in Death of One-Year-Old Child in Conneaut, - Erie News Now | WICU & WSEE in Erie, PA

Foul Play Suspected in Death of One-Year-Old Child in Conneaut, Ohio

Police in Conneaut, Ohio are investigating the death of a one-year-old girl Saturday, sources confirm.

The child was found unresponsive and in cardiac arrest in the bedroom of an apartment in the 500 block of Clark Street.

Rescuers rushed the girl to Brown Memorial Hospital around 5:15 a.m. Saturday. The child was pronounced dead at the hospital.

The Ashtabula County Coroner's Office suspects foul play in the baby girl's death.

Her body will undergo an autopsy at the Cuyahoga County Medical Examiner's Office.

Police in Conneaut are not commenting at this time but are expected to release information as the case develops.

