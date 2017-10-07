Gannon's Jones Record Day Downs Edinboro

For a second time in three weeks, Gannon running back Marc Jones ran for a school record, as his big day helped the Golden Knights defeat Edinboro 47-25.

Jones took off for 57 yards in the fourth quarter, cutting and diving his way to his fifth touchdown on the ground, a new Gannon single-game record. The Golden Knight back finished the day with 261 yards rushing and six touchdowns.

"Credit to the offensive line and the guys on the outside, they did a great job blocking," said Jones on the win. "We played an all-around good game today and like I said. We're going to celebrate today, enjoy the win, and tomorrow get back to work."

Jones had three scores in the first half to help Gannon jump out to a 28-13 lead. Edinboro managed to fight back into the contest in the third quarter as Walter Fletcher broke off a 67-yard run to pull the Fighting Scots back within nine after a blocked extra point.

Marc Jones just too difficult for Edinboro to contain. Jones managed to break off a long 78-yard run a few drives later to set up his fourth touchdown of the game and put Gannon in front 35-19.

The other news headlining this game was that Edinboro quarterback Jake Sisson left left in the second quarter with an injury after being hit while completing a pass to Te'Nauz Gregory. Andrew Tomko finished the game for the Fighting Scots going 9-19 with an interception.

After a couple of close losses in recent weeks for Gannon, Jones said nice to see the work all come together.

"It's been a good day," said Jones. "We've had a couple tough losses so that was unfortunate, but today we finally go all the pieces going together offensively, and defensively and on special teams and that really helped out."

Gannon [2-4,1-2] now heads back on the road to face off against Seton Hill next week. Edinboro [3-3, 1-2] returns home to host Mercyhurst next week in the conclusion of the local rivalries.