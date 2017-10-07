Shorthanded Advantage Ends Otters Skid

A pair of shorthanded goals by the Otters penalty kill helped Erie end the five-game losing streak with a 5-2 win aginst the London Knights.

Ivan Lodnia went off for slashing late in the first period, but the Otters who had come out strong from the open puck drop, managed to work it into the London zone and Kyle Maksimovich fed Jordan Sambrook for the game’s first goal and the Otters third shorthanded goal of the season.

"Our kill was the difference in the game," said Erie Otters head coach Christ Hartsburg."Not just scoring, but I thought we did an excellent job in the zone too. We built momentum off that especially early on.

The Otters second shorthanded goal came with the otters clinging to a one goal advantage early in the third period.

Jack Duff was sent to the box for interference just three minutes into the period. Erie again though was able to find the offense a man down as Lodnia was able to move the puck ahead for a 3-on-1 and then took it to the net himself beating London's Jordan Kooy over the glove for a 3-1 Otters lead.

Gera Poddubnyi added two goals in the final frame all a part of the three-goal third period. The Otters finding a way Saturday to get their chances and hard work to finally result in goals.

"I think it’s coming," said Poddubnyi. "We get more consistent as we go we just have to bury them."

Kyle Maksimovich helped give the Otters the lead for good after London's Sam Miletic had tied the game early in the second period. Maksimovich followed Cade Robinson's shot of the boards behind the London net and slapped it home on the opposite side to give Erie a 2-1 lead.

The Otters seeing the goal outburst against London as a product of their third period against Kitchener.

"Definitely, our coach said that," said Maksimovich on the offensive carryover from Friday. "It kind of motivated us for today. We knew we had to come and step up and that little streak that we we're on at home and what better team to do it against than London."

The Otters scored five goals for the second time this season, consequently, both of those games they won and Hartsburg see his team starting to turn the corner to where they need to be.

"We saw spurts of it in last night and tonight it was kind of the first game where we came out in the first 20 and really played the way we needed to play," said Hartsburg. "We were clean, we were crisp, and we were attacking."

Erie[2-5] now has three days off before facing off against the Owen Sound Attack and Barrie Colts in back-to-back road games on Wednesday and Thursday.