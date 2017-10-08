Adult Crowd Enjoys Lions, Tigers and Beers at Erie Zoo - Erie News Now | WICU & WSEE in Erie, PA

Adult Crowd Enjoys Lions, Tigers and Beers at Erie Zoo

The Erie Zoo hosted a night of beer, food and animals Saturday.

The second annual Lions, Tigers and Beers allowed adults to enjoy the zoo after hours.

Several local and national beer and food vendors turned out. There was also live music and, of course, the animals.

Organizers said it is a fun and unique way for adults to experience the zoo.

"You know there are a lot of beer fests in Erie but being at the zoo is a little different," said Emily Antolik, communications coordinator for the Erie Zoo. "We have strolling animals we have behind the scenes tours, and just being on zoo grounds after hours is just special in itself."

The zoo is optimistic about the future of the event after attendance increased from last year's event. Antolik hopes it will turn into a two-night event.

