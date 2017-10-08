Erie Philharmonic Opens Symphonic Season - Erie News Now | WICU & WSEE in Erie, PA

Erie Philharmonic Opens Symphonic Season

Trio of guest soloists join Erie Philharmonic for Beethoven's triple concerto Trio of guest soloists join Erie Philharmonic for Beethoven's triple concerto

Opening night for the Erie Philharmonic symphonic season featured a triple threat.  A trio of talented young solo artists launched the season with the Concerto for Violin, Cello, Piano and Orchestra in C Major, Opus 56, known as Beethoven's Triple. 

Elena Urioste on violin, Nicholas Canellakis on cello, and Michael Brown on piano, joined the philharmonic, with Music Director Daniel Meyer conducting.  The crowd appreciated the trio so much, they played an encore. 

The opening concert also included works from Barber to Brahms.  For his long and faithful support of the orchestra, Dr. Charles Furr had honors as guest conductor for Morning Mood from Peer Gynt Suite by Edvard Grieg.

Coming up next for the Erie Phil, the pops concert All That Jazz with the Brubeck Brothers Quartet on October 28.    

