Hundreds Turn Out for Union City Homecoming Parade

Hundreds came out Saturday to this year's Union City Homecoming Parade.

Dozens of floats made their way down Concord Street, including one made from a resident to honor fallen soldiers.

The float listed 25 names of local men who were killed in the Vietnam War.

Union City resident Blain Blakeslee created the float with the help of his daughter. He said it has an important message.

"We really need to step back and look at what they gave," said Blakeslee. "I mean just the turmoil this country is in now. We need to pull it together here and be a team as one."

Blakeslee actually created two floats for the parade. He said he did not want the fallen soldier float to be a part of the judging.

Erie News Now Amanda Post emceed the parade.

