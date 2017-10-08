Erie Mayoral Race Subject of New York Post Article

The Erie mayoral race has surfaced in the national spotlight with an opinion article in the New York Post Saturday.

The article suggests Erie could see its first Republican mayor in decades.

It was written by New York Post reporter Salena Zito.

In the article, Zito says Republican candidate John Persinger is forward thinking and energetic.

Persinger said he is overall pleased with the article, but Democratic candidate Joe Schember said the article was not very fair and barely mentioned him at all.

Even with two separate views, both candidates think this attention will get residents out to vote.

"I'm actually hopeful that this kind of article will really get Erie voters more involved and say hey what's going on here," said Schember.

"You know the national attention is a reflection of the local attention," said Persinger. "We are out in the neighborhood with this RV everyday, all day long."

You can read the article here.

Copyright 2017 Erie News Now. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.