Voter Registration Deadline Is Tuesday

Time is running out for Pennsylvania residents who want to make their voices heard in the November election.

Tuesday, Oct. 10 is the final day to apply for a new voter registration or make changes to an existing registration.

You can visit the county courthouse or go online to take care of your voter registration.

In order to register to vote, a person must be a citizen of the United States for at least one month before the election, a resident of Pennsylvania and the election district in which the individual desires to register and vote for at least 30 days before the election, and at least 18 years of age on or before the date of the election.

Eligible voters can also request an absentee ballot. The deadline is Tuesday, Oct. 31 but they must be returned to the county election office by 5 p.m. Friday, Nov. 3.

Election day is Tuesday, Nov. 7. The big races on the Erie County ballot include City of Erie Mayor and Erie County Executive.

Voters across the state will elect judges for the Pennsylvania Supreme, Pennsylvania Superior and Commonwealth courts.

