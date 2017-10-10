Montrice Bolden Held in Jail for Federal Hearing

The Erie man whose arrest launched a federal investigation against the Erie Police Department, must stay in jail until his next hearing.

Montrice Bolden, 42, has been in jail for the past 16 months on misdemeanor charges, in connection to his caught-on-camera arrest from last June.

He'd normally be eligible for parole, but he's still facing legal issues after federal investigators accuse him of violating the conditions of his supervised release.

According to federal court documents, in 2007, Bolden was sentenced on charges of drug possession with the intent to distribute and was sentenced to nine years in prison.

In 2013, he was granted supervised release and was allowed to live with his mother.

Fast forward to 2016, federal investigators say Bolden violated the conditions of his release, when he was arrested by Erie police outside of TJ's Tavern.

Erie News Now was the first news outlet to show you the physical arrest that led to a federal investigation against the Erie Police Department, which cleared the officers of any wrongdoing.

Bolden suffered facial fractures and a concussion.

Last month, Bolden was found not guilty of aggravated assault and attempting to disarm an officer.

However, Bolden was sentenced seven to 18 months in prison on misdemeanor charges of resisting arrest, tampering with evidence, and drug charges.

Federal investigators say those charges violate Bolden’s supervised release.

Investigators also say Bolden stopped living at his approved residence and was found in possession of controlled substances.

In federal court today, Bolden's lawyer W. Penn Hackney asked for Bolden to be released into his mother's supervision, until his federal hearing in two weeks.

Judge Susan Paradise Baxter denied that request.

The decision is not sitting well with Bolden's mother Linda Douglas.

"It doesn't matter what creed or color you are, they just like seeing a person locked up around here, for some apparent reason,” said Douglas. “It's just really unjust, and I really don't know the outcome, but I'm just hoping and praying for the best.

Bolden's hearing is now set for October 23.