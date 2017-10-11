Trial Scheduled for Edinboro Homicide Suspect

A former Edinboro University student charged in connection to a fatal shooting at an off-campus apartment will now face trial.

On Wednesday, Devin Stevenson was back in court for his formal arraignment on a long list of charges, including criminal homicide, aggravated assault and reckless endangerment.

In March of 2015, investigators say Stevenson shot O’Shae Imes and Andrew Baker during a botched drug deal at the Meadville Street Apartments.

Police say Baker and Imes planned to rob Stevenson of marijuana.

Imes died of complications from gunshot wounds on March 19, and the Commonwealth charged Stevenson with homicide.

Earlier this week, police brought Baker back to Erie from Delaware.

Baker is facing charges of conspiracy to commit robbery.

Stevenson's trial is scheduled for March 5.