State Tourism Committee Sees Erie's Potential

The Pennsylvania House of Representatives Tourism Committee is seeing first hand what Erie has to offer.

The group travels across the state to experience tours of Pennsylvania's cities.

Wednesday, they toured the Erie Insurance Arena and the Warner Theatre.

The committee ended their evening at Cloud 9 Wine Bar.

Thursday will be a bigger day, with tours of museums, breweries, wineries, Presque Isle, Waldameer, and other

well known attractions.

VisitErie hosted the Pennsylvania House of Representative Tourism Committee in the hopes that when it comes to voting on tourism legislature for the state, the committee remembers and considers what Erie has to offer four tourists.

