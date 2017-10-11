State Tourism Committee Sees Erie's Potential - Erie News Now | WICU & WSEE in Erie, PA

State Tourism Committee Sees Erie's Potential

Posted: Updated:
ERIE, Pa. -

The Pennsylvania House of Representatives Tourism Committee is seeing first hand what Erie has to offer. 

The group travels across the state to experience tours of Pennsylvania's cities.
Wednesday, they toured the Erie Insurance Arena and the Warner Theatre.
The committee ended their evening at Cloud 9 Wine Bar.
Thursday will be a bigger day, with tours of museums, breweries, wineries, Presque Isle, Waldameer, and other
well known attractions.  

VisitErie hosted the Pennsylvania House of Representative Tourism Committee in the hopes that when it comes to voting on tourism legislature for the state, the committee remembers and considers what Erie has to offer four tourists.
      

Current Conditions

7-Day Forecast
--->
Radar
Satellite
Temps
Cameras
Closings
Get our FREE weather app: Apple | Android | Fire

Upload your own image or video

Powered by Frankly
3514 State St. Erie, PA 16508
Newsroom: (814) 454-8812
Business offices: (814) 454-5201
WICU FCC Filing
WSEE FCC Filing
Share:
Share Stories
Submit your stories to our site!
Share Photos
Share your photos in our community galleries
RSS Feeds
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 WICU. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
                   WICU/WSEE - 3514 State Street Erie, PA 16508 - (814) 454-5201 - info@wicu12.com