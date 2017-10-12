Fatal Shooting in Warren County Deemed a Suicide - Erie News Now | WICU & WSEE in Erie, PA

Fatal Shooting in Warren County Deemed a Suicide

Posted: Updated:

State Police have told Erie News Now the fatal shooting in Warren County is a suicide.

Police were called to Tall Tales Sporting Goods on Route 62 in Pine Grove Township around 5:30 p.m. Wednesday.

A 57-year-old man from Frewsburg, New York reportedly shot himself outside the store, according to investigators.

No other details will be released due to the nature of the incident.

