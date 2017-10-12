East Side Gunfire Injures Man - Erie News Now | WICU & WSEE in Erie, PA

East Side Gunfire Injures Man

Police in Erie are looking into an overnight shooting that sent one man to the hospital.

The call came in just after midnight. It was for a report of gunfire along East 14th, in between Parade and Wallace streets.

A man told police he got into an argument with another man who he did not know. He told police that other man pulled out a gun, shot him in the leg, then walked away.

Officers recovered a bullet that had gone through that victim's leg. They say they will run tests on it as part of the investigation.

So far, no arrests.

