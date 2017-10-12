Judge Questions DEP's Handling of West Erie Mattress Cleanup Case

An Erie County judge is questioning the state's handling of a neighborhood clean-up case on Erie's west side.

Lawyers from the Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Protection (DEP) were in Judge John Garhart's courtroom this morning concerning the clean-up of a burned-out mattress warehouse on West 20th Street, near Cranberry. The DEP claims the owner of the warehouse, and the person responsible for transporting the mattresses from Canada, have not cleared the site on time after receiving a court order last August. The property was the site of two fires, one in April 2016, and another last June. Neighbors have been upset with the mess that remained.



The clean-up work is only 90% done according to the DEP, and the agency wants the owner held in contempt. Garhart, however, is satisfied that progress is being made and is giving the owner another 30 days to complete the clean-up.

Garhart did question the DEP attorneys, asking why they only filed contempt charges in civil court, when they could have filed tougher charges against the owner in criminal court. Garhart said criminal charges could have been filed for transporting the mattresses across state lines without a permit. The judge said the powers of the civil court are more limited than criminal court. He also said the DEP, by filing lesser charges, is sending a message that if anyone violated the law, the government won't do much.

