First Look Inside Major Construction Project at Penn State Behrend

Construction of a huge new residence hall on the Penn State Behrend campus remains on schedule.

Trippe Hall with room for 250 students, is expected to open next August.

Generally good weather has allowed crews to make steady progress since the work began in late 2016.

We got a first look inside today, as workers focus on the interior.

Work will continue all through the winter.

The four story dorm will mostly house international business students.

The building will have a lot of communal space to encourage the students to spend time together.

Penn State Behrend Director of Housing Mike Linder said, "One of the things is we are looking to get students out and interacting with each other, working together. And we are providing that space both scholastically and socially. In the building we have a lot of study rooms, floor lounges, even a kitchen where they can share a meal with one another."

The price tag for the new residence hall is just over $28 million.