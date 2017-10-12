Former Prison Worker Acquitted of Stalking, Assaulting Woman

A jury has acquitted the former Erie County Prison worker accused of chasing another vehicle through the city and brandishing a firearm.

Terry Roberts, 43, was found not guilty Wednesday of all seven charges, including aggravated assault, stalking, recklessly endangering another person and reckless driving.

The victim, who is a friend of Roberts, said Roberts had been stalking her outside of her home.

Roberts is accused of following the woman in a vehicle, threatening the male driver, and ramming his vehicle into the car as she tried to get away.

Police said he then chased them through city streets as the victims were trying to get to the police station.

Roberts voluntarily resigned from his job as a counselor at the prison one day after the charges were filed Jan. 4.

Copyright 2017 Erie News Now. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.