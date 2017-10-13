Ice House Training Celebrates Graduating Class

An Erie entrepreneurial initiative celebrated its graduating class Wednesday.

The Ice House training is a six-week program made up of representatives from all schools in the Erie School District as well as Prep-Villa and General McLane.

The program focuses on the problem-solving side of entrepreneurship.

Graduates received a certificate and pin to mark the accomplishment.

Ryan Thompson, a tenth grade English teacher at General McLane, said while he learned a lot from the program, the students will benefit most.

"Students often have this mindset of I'm going to get good grades, graduate and either go to college or get a job and get a house and retire and live for myself," said Thompson. "Instead, what this teaches them is that other people have problems that need solving, and it's a lot greater to be a person who lives for others than yourself."

Thompson hopes the information he passes on to his students can be eye-opening and life-changing.

