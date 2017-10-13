Erie Floral Shop Hopes to 'Petal It Forward' - Erie News Now | WICU & WSEE in Erie, PA

Erie Floral Shop Hopes to 'Petal It Forward'

Posted:

An Erie floral shop spread some joy Wednesday on the gloomy, rainy day.

Workers at Potratz Florists spent the day giving two bouquets of flowers to an unsuspecting person at various locations in the Erie area.

The recipient of the flowers was then asked to pass along one of the bouquets to yet another person.

It is part of a national campaign by the Society of American Florists called Petal It Forward."Everybody seems to be very happy to receive flowers on this rainy day," said Tracy Elwell of Potratz Florists.

"It's very uplifting on a rainy day," said Matelyn Koning, who received bouquets. "I hope to make someone else's day."

273 cities in all 50 states plus Canada participated in the campaign.

