Police Investigate Car Crash in Erie

Police are investigating a car crash in Erie Wednesday night that injured at least one person.

It happened around 11:30 p.m. at West 21st and Peach.

A driver ran a red light, leading to a two-car crash, according to police.

At least one victim was taken to the hospital, but the injuries did not appear to be too serious.

Traffic investigators will decide if any charges will be filed.

