3,400 Mile Campaign for Multiple Myeloma Passes Through Erie

A team of cyclists traveling thousands of miles across the country for charity stopped in Erie Thursday

Road to Victories is a 3,400 mile campaign for multiple myeloma, an incurable form of blood cancer.

The seven-week trip started in California in September and will end in Connecticut.

Six cyclists are making the trek to raise awareness of the disease.

Cyclist like Dr. Chuck Wakefield hope the awareness will help fund research.

"To a myenoma patient, hope is a new medication," said Dr. Wakefield. "Many are coming out, and new medications come out because of research."

They are hoping to raise $400,000 for the Multiple Myeloma Research Foundation. You can learn more here.

