Klein Elementary Students Ride to School in Fire Trucks

A couple students at Klein Elementary School got to ride to school in style Friday morning as part of Fire Prevention Week.

Hundreds of students waited outside the school building as fire trucks from Fairfield Hose Company dropped of their classmates.

Students were asked to create a fire safety plan to escape their house in case of a fire.

The students that won were rewarded by being picked up from home and dropped off at school in a fire truck.

Klein Elementary principal Tyler Cook said this was great way to teach kids what to do in case of a fire.

"We try to make it very practical, very real life in a way," said Cook. "We also reinforce that fire fighters are our friends that it's a great partnership and kids have nothing to be scared of. They're really our heroes we have in our community."

Although Fire Safety Week is coming to a close, the fire department said kids and their parents should always be practicing what to do in case of a fire emergency.

