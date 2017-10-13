Democratic Candidate for Erie Mayor Addresses Opioid Crisis - Erie News Now | WICU & WSEE in Erie, PA

Democratic Candidate for Erie Mayor Addresses Opioid Crisis

Posted: Updated:

Democratic candidate for Erie mayor Joe Schember said the opioid crisis is the biggest problem affecting Erie, as well as the state and nation.

He said one of the key things he would like to see happen is having law enforcement investigate opioid overdoses as crime scenes, so police can target and track down the dealers.

He also supports Unified Erie, a local effort that brings federal state and local police together to solve serious issues like the opioid epidemic.

He said working together can make an impact.

"This addiction is a serious medial problem," said Schember. "We need to start addressing it that way, and we all need to work together on that. This is a problem that's shared by all races, all ethnic heritages. Your religion doesn't matter. If you get addicted, it's a serious disease, and that's the way we need to start treating it."

Copyright 2017 Erie News Now. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Powered by Frankly
3514 State St. Erie, PA 16508
Newsroom: (814) 454-8812
Business offices: (814) 454-5201
WICU FCC Filing
WSEE FCC Filing
Share:
Share Stories
Submit your stories to our site!
Share Photos
Share your photos in our community galleries
RSS Feeds
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 WICU. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
                   WICU/WSEE - 3514 State Street Erie, PA 16508 - (814) 454-5201 - info@wicu12.com