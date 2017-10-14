Pennsylvania House Tourism Committee Wraps Up Erie Tour

The Pennsylvania House of Representatives Tourism Committee wrapped up its tour of Erie Thursday.

Members got to see the Erie Maritime Museum and U.S. Brig Niagara as one of their many stops packed into a day and a half in Erie.

VisitErie is showcasing Erie's tourism industry, new projects, current attractions and other tourism-related landmarks.

Committee members hope to take back to Harrisburg knowledge they can use about the value of tourism.

"It's about the economy," said David Millard, majority chairman of the committee. "It is an industry all in itself. It brings dollars in and it provides tax dollars for all of the programs that we fund here in Pennsylvania for all our citizens."

Their final stops of the day included a tour of South Shore Wine Company and dinner at Noosa in North East.

