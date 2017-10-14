Vigil Held to Remember Sereniti Sutley

There was a mix of sadness and remembrance as family members brought pictures and memories of 13-month-old Sereniti Sutley to Conneaut Township Park Saturday afternoon.

They lit candles in her honor by those attendance, including by some who may not ever had known her.

A prayer aptly titled "Serenity" was read aloud by Pastor Jan Walsh, calling for a period of healing to begin amidst the stinging pain caused by a life lost too soon.

The infant was found unresponsive by her mom Oct. 7 in their apartment on Clark Street in Conneaut, Ohio.

Police issued an arrest warrant Friday for Joshua Dale Gurto, 37, the man who police say murdered and raped the child.

Jean Carlo, Serenti's great grandmother, opened up about the hellish time the family is going through, as the family searches for answers and the man who caused them so much pain.

"We have gone through every emotion possible," Carlo said. "From disbelief to barely accepting it, to anger, to wanting justice."

At the end of the vigil, everyone, including members of the Conneaut, Ohio Police Department, released balloons into the clear blue sky.

Detective Michael Sullivan of the Conneaut Police is continuing to aide the family as they try to track down Gurto.

"I think they understand we're trying to do, everything we can," Sullivan said. "I've tried to keep in contact with them as best as we can."

For Carlo, despite the pain of losing her great grandchild, she believes Sereniti is in a better place.

“Monday, we’re going to bury this beautiful baby,” Carlo said. “Gone long before her time. We’re going to put her to rest. She has been lifted and is out of hurt and pain.”

She also took time to speak out against abuse.

“Communities have to make this stop,” Carlo said. “Those babies are being hurt. They're being hurt by people that are trusted, and people told them they love them, and they hurt them.”

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Gurto is asked to call their local police or Conneaut Police at 440-593-7440. Anonymous tips can be called in to the Conneaut Police TIPLINE at 440-593-7423.

Copyright 2017 Erie News Now. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.