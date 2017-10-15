Erie County Executive Candidates Talk about Lawsuit Against Majo - Erie News Now | WICU & WSEE in Erie, PA

Erie County Executive Candidates Talk about Lawsuit Against Major Drug Companies

Posted: Updated:

There seems to be no end in sight to the opioid epidemic that is plaguing Erie County and the rest of the nation.

Government is taking a different approach to solve the issue by going straight to the source: the companies that make and sell opioid painkillers.

Erie County government may soon join a lawsuit against major drug companies.

"We're coming together to work as one unit to go after these drug companies who we believe is a big cause to the opioid epidemic that has not only hit Erie county but the nation," said Kathy Dahlkemper, (D) Erie County Executive.

Dahlkemper said this is a step in the right direction.

Her opponent in this year's race for Erie County Executive, Republican candidate Art Oligeri, agrees. 

"There's a spike in sales; there's a spike in opioid related deaths," said Oligeri. There's a correlation. As bussinesses, they know what that variable is. They may deny it, but they should be held accountable."

Dahlkemper said the opioid epidemic has contributed to the rising costs of services, such as police, prison and healthcare.

"I think it's really important for us to look into how we can recoup some of those costs that the taxpayers are burdened with, by the companies that are actually are a big reason why this epidemic has happened in our country," said Dahlkemper.

She said there have been more than 100 opioid-related deaths in Erie County so far this year.

It's something Oligeri said could have been avoided.

"We're losing lives, young lives in Erie County," said Oligeri. "It is preventable, could be preventable."

Both candidates would like to see a successful lawsuit from this, but the decision rests in the hands of Erie County Council.

Copyright 2017 Erie News Now. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Current Conditions

7-Day Forecast
--->
Radar
Satellite
Temps
Cameras
Closings
Get our FREE weather app: Apple | Android | Fire

Upload your own image or video

Powered by Frankly
3514 State St. Erie, PA 16508
Newsroom: (814) 454-8812
Business offices: (814) 454-5201
WICU FCC Filing
WSEE FCC Filing
Share:
Share Stories
Submit your stories to our site!
Share Photos
Share your photos in our community galleries
RSS Feeds
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 WICU. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
                   WICU/WSEE - 3514 State Street Erie, PA 16508 - (814) 454-5201 - info@wicu12.com