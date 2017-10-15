Erie Police Investigating Early Morning Stabbing - Erie News Now | WICU & WSEE in Erie, PA

Erie Police Investigating Early Morning Stabbing

Posted: Updated:

Erie police are investigating a stabbing that happened just after midnight Sunday morning, in the 1100 block of West 5th street.  They say its related to a domestic assault between a man and a woman.

Police say a 47-year-old man was stabbed in the right forearm.  The wound was non-life threatening.  That same man was taking into custody, and charged with strangulation and simple assault.

As police continue to investigate, theyll be trying to determine who actually stabbed the man.

