Meadville Drivers License Center Reopens

The Meadville Driver License Center has resumed normal operations after fixing a facility issue, the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) announced Friday.

The Driver License Center is located at 16942 Patricia Ave..

Photo center hours of operation are Wednesday through Saturday 8:30 a.m. to 4:15 p.m. Drivers license operations run Thursday through Saturday 8:30 a.m. to 4:15 p.m.

You can pay for driver and vehicle products and services anytime online here without any additional cost. They include driver’s license, photo ID and vehicle registration renewals; driver-history services; changes of address; driver license and vehicle registration restoration letters; ability to pay driver license or vehicle insurance restoration fee; driver license and photo ID duplicates; and driver exam scheduling.

In the statement, PennDOT said it regrets any inconvenience the closure may have caused customers.

