Assistant Principal at Erie School Honored by Pennsylvania Principals Association

The assistant principal at McKinley Elementary School in Erie has been named the 2017 Outstanding Assistant Principal of the Year by the Pennsylvania Principals Association.

Amy Coleman is accepting her award Sunday during the PA Principals Association Conference in Cranberry Township Sunday. Superintendent Brian Polito is also attending.

Coleman has worked on improving "Leadership for Learning," an initiative that has significantly impacted the school, during her time at McKinley, according to Erie's Public Schools. She has also rolled out a School Wide Positive Behavior Interventions and Support (SWBIS) program and worked to improve communication among staff, families and the school community, the district said.

She obtained a master's degree in literacy as a reading specialist from Indiana University of Pennsylvania. Coleman received her principal and supervisor of curriculum and instruction certification from Gannon University.

During her career, Coleman has spent 18 years as an educator and four years as an assistant principal.

She and her husband of 21 years live in Erie. Their son is a sophomore at University of Pittsburgh, and their daughter is a high school freshman.

