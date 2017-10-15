Bike Returned to Erie Man with Special Needs

The specially-made therapeutic bike that was stolen from a local man with special needs has been found and returned.

It was Thursday when we first introduced you to 27-year-old Alan Poole, and his mother , as they dealt with the crushing blow of having Alan's therapy bike stolen.

Alan's mother told Erie News Now that after our story aired, the bike was spotted in alley behind Oaky's Garage on West 18th Street and turned over to police sometime between Friday night and Saturday morning.

While the bike is back, it has damages to the body and brake line and will need repair.

After our story aired, a donation page was set up, and people from all over donated money and offered to buy Alan a new bike outright.

The page used to raise the money for a new bike raised over $2400 , more than double the original goal.

For the help he has received over the past few days, Alan has a message for the community.

"I'm so happy, because i'm jumping, i'm so happy because I got my bike back.." Alan said. "Thank you, and I'm so happy."

Alan's mother tells us the family will now begin shopping for a new therapy bike. If you would like to continue to donate money for that replacement bike, you can click the link below.

https://www.youcaring.com/alanpoole-979246