Vehicle Crash Causes Traffic Tie Up - Erie News Now | WICU & WSEE in Erie, PA

Vehicle Crash Causes Traffic Tie Up

Posted: Updated:

There is a traffic tie up to report for drivers looking to take Route 97.

North bound and south bound traffic is backed up, while crews work to clear the scene of a two-vehicle accident.  Drivers getting off I-90 east are also facing delays.

The calls came in around 7:20 this morning, for a vehicle accident with a rollover in the north bound lane of 97.  At the scene, a van was found on its side.

At this time, there are no reports of any injuries.

No word on how long it will be before traffic is flowing as normal.

Current Conditions

7-Day Forecast
--->
Radar
Satellite
Temps
Cameras
Closings
Get our FREE weather app: Apple | Android | Fire

Upload your own image or video

Powered by Frankly
3514 State St. Erie, PA 16508
Newsroom: (814) 454-8812
Business offices: (814) 454-5201
WICU FCC Filing
WSEE FCC Filing
Share:
Share Stories
Submit your stories to our site!
Share Photos
Share your photos in our community galleries
RSS Feeds
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 WICU. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
                   WICU/WSEE - 3514 State Street Erie, PA 16508 - (814) 454-5201 - info@wicu12.com