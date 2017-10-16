Vehicle Crash Causes Traffic Tie Up

There is a traffic tie up to report for drivers looking to take Route 97.

North bound and south bound traffic is backed up, while crews work to clear the scene of a two-vehicle accident. Drivers getting off I-90 east are also facing delays.

The calls came in around 7:20 this morning, for a vehicle accident with a rollover in the north bound lane of 97. At the scene, a van was found on its side.

At this time, there are no reports of any injuries.

No word on how long it will be before traffic is flowing as normal.