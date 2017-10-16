Union City Man Charged After ATV Pursuit

A Union City man was taken to prison after State Police say he led troopers on a six-mile pursuit on an ATV Saturday night.

Daniel Williams Jr., 23, faces charges including fleeing or attempting to elude an officer and 12 summary traffic violations.

It started around 8:14 p.m. near Lindsay Hollow Road in Concord Township when State Police tried to stop Williams for a traffic violation.

Williams failed to stop and fled on the ATV, according to troopers. The pursuit lasted for about six miles until Williams crashed his ATV on Concord Road, just north of Wade Road, State Police said.

Williams suffered minor injuries and was treated and released at Corry Memorial Hospital.

He was arraigned on the charges and sent to the Erie County Prison on $10,000 bond.

