Fire Destroys Greene Township Barn

Fire destroyed a Greene Township barn Monday.

The flames were reported near West Greene and Clemens Road around 9:40 a.m.

Kuhl Hose Company and several other fire departments responded to put out the flames.

The flames not only destroyed the barn but caused heat damage to a nearby house.

No one was hurt.

The fire was brought under control around 10:15 a.m.

