Reward Offered for Man Wanted in Rape, Murder of Infant in Conneaut, Ohio

The Northern Ohio Violent Fugitive Task Force is offering reward of up to $5,000 for information that leads to the arrest of the man wanted in the rape and murder of an infant in Conneaut, Ohio.

Police issued an arrest warrant Friday for Joshua Dale Gurto, 37, in the death of 13-month-old Sereniti Sutley.

Gurto is described as 5' 10" tall and 145 pounds with a deformed right ear and misaligned jaw. He has tattoos on his right forearm.

Gurto has ties to Ashtabula County and Western Pennsylvania, according to authorities.

A member of the Western PA Fugitive Task Force confirmed to Erie News Now there was an active search for Gurto in the Girard and Springfield area Friday after a few reported sightings of the suspect.

He was wearing camouflage clothing and possibly driving a gray, four-door pickup.

Sutley was found unresponsive by her mother - Kelsie Blakenship, 22 - Oct. 7 in a Clark Street apartment.

Emergency crews rushed the girl to Conneaut Medical Center, where she was later pronounced dead.

The autopsy determined Sutley's preliminary cause of death was blunt force trauma to the head and trunk.

Investigators said Gurto is Blakenship's boyfriend.

Anyone with information on Gurto's whereabouts is asked to call the Northern Ohio Violent Fugitive Task Force at 1-866-4WANTED.

READ MORE

Copyright 2017 Erie News Now. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.