Investigation into Man Gone Missing After North East Fire Still Active

North East Police say their investigation into a man who has been missing since a fire last December remains active.

Police believe Timothy Green may have been in the vacant home next to Super Stitch at some point before the fire.

Flames destroyed the vacant home Dec. 30.

Several searches using heavy equipment, cadaver dogs and a Mercyhurst University forensic anthropologist turned up nothing.

North East Police are still investigating leads in an attempt to find him.

Anyone with any information is asked to call police.

