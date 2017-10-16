Gov. Wolf Calls Out House to Vote on University Funding Appropriations

Governor Tom Wolf made a statement concerning funding for state-related universities.

According to a press release out of Harrisburg, Wolf called on state House of Representative leaders to pass the funding.

These bills, known as appropriations, were approved by the Senate in July, but have yet to be called up for a vote by the house.

Gov. Wolf states,

"It is long-overdue for the House to approve this essential funding and no longer hold our students and universities hostage. There is no more time for excuses, and if the House fails to act as they have for months, these institutions of higher learning will be forced to increase tuition. After years of drastic cuts by the previous administration, we have increased funding for higher education in the commonwealth. We cannot go backwards. I applaud the Senate for passing these bills nearly three months ago. I urge the House to allow our flagship state universities to be fully funded and no longer put unnecessary stress on our schools, students and their families."



Last week, Wolf spoke to the leaders of Penn State, Pitt, Temple, and Lincoln universities to reassure them of his commitment to maintain their funding.