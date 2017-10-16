Erie Philharmonic Donates Piano to Young Pianist

As the saying goes, practice makes perfect, and thanks to the Erie Philharmonic, a young girl can perfect her skills.

10-year-old Taylor Balogh received a donated piano from the Erie Philharmonic Monday as part of their piano donation program.

They use to donate to schools but began reaching out to students who want to practice at home.

Taylor began playing piano last year under her teacher, Mrs. Lopez, the music teacher at Wattsburg Elementary School.

"I'm really excited because now I have a bigger piano instead of a really small keyboard... thank you so much this is so amazing," said Taylor Balogh.

"We know from everything we've seen that the earlier you can start music, the more likelihood you're going to become involved in the arts, stay in school, sort of all those good things we know about can start from very simply as having a piano in your living room growing up," said Steve Weiser, Executive Director for the Erie Philharmonic.

If you know of a student who can benefit from a donated piano, you can find the form on the Erie Philharmonic's website. http://eriephil.org/