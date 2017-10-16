Parents Dispute School Suspension at Board Meeting

"Not only is his reputation being tarnished, but he is being refused his right to an education," said Carrie Foley to the Wattsburg Area School Board Monday night.

Foley was among the parents who pleaded with the board over an incident that occurred at Seneca High School on Friday, October sixth.

She explained that the incident, involving seven of the football players, resulted in an injury on one.

"They were all wrestling around horse-playing before the game and it might of gotten a little out of hand with one of them," Foley explained.

The school was not made aware until late last week, when they inquired about the one boy's black eye he received during the incident.

"I can tell you all of the students were interviewed, and a thorough investigation was conducted and at the results of that, resulted in some student discipline," said Superintendent Ken Berlin.

While the superintendent would not go into details, the parents say five of the students were suspended for five days of school, and two football games.

The parents also said there was a video tape of the boys joking around in the hallway before going into the wrestling room where the incident occurred. Foley said the victims claimed her son had no role in the horseplay.

"The two people that they're claiming were hazed, they both said they never felt threatened, they never felt trapped, they were just horsing around," said Foley.

The parents were also frustrated over the term hazing they say was used to describe the incident. The superintendent said according to the school code of conduct, the terms hazing and bullying fall under the same area.

"It's all similar behavior on the same continuum of behavior: students acting inappropriately, making students feel uncomfortable," explained Berlin.

Carrie Foley, and the other parents say their kids reputations and futures are at stake and they will keep fighting, but Berlin said all due process has been properly served to both the students involved and parents.

"I want this over turned and I think my child deserves an appeal," said Foley.

"They were entitled to an informal hearing which they had, and they had an opportunity to speak to the board which they did," said Berlin.