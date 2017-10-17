Erie Contractor Pleads Guilty to Additional Charges

An Erie contractor currently serving time in jail for ripping off some of his customers, is now facing more time in prison.

On Tuesday, Darryl Baideme, 40, pleaded guilty to two additional charges of home improvement fraud.

Baideme is now facing an additional five to 12 years in prison and has been ordered to pay $11,000 is restitution.

As owner of Baideme Construction, investigators say Baideme took advanced payments from customers for services, but never finished the work.

Earlier this month, Baideme was sentenced to serve 22 to 44 months in prison, on charges of deceptive business practices, theft and home improvement fraud.

Baideme will be sentenced on these additional charges on December 6.