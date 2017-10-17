Erie Man Sentenced for Resisting Arrest

The Erie man whose arrest led to a criminal trial against an Erie police officer is eligible for parole and will now have to write an apology letter.

Patrick Gehrlein, 34, was sentenced Tuesday to serve one to 23 months in prison on charges of terroristic threats and resisting arrest.

Judge William Cunningham gave Gehrlein credit for his one month of time-served, making him eligible for parole.

Investigators say Gehrlein was combative with Erie police officers, who responded to a domestic dispute call at a home near East 20th and Wallace Street last October.

Officer Justin Griffith was charged with simple assault after other officers accused him of kicking Gehrlein in the face while he was handcuffed.

Officers said Gehrlein spit at them and said he had AIDS.

Griffith’s case went to trial, but he was acquitted of all charges.

Gehrlein was also given 15 months of probation and was ordered to write an apology letter for the incident.