PennDOT Launches Survey to Improve Performance

PennDOT has launched its 2017 survey to get your input to help improve its operations in Erie, Crawford, Warren, Venango, Forest and Mercer counties.

Motorists and pedestrians will have an opportunity to weigh in on matters like road smoothness, traffic flow, construction, safety, customer service and communications. They will be able to rate PennDOT's performance in those areas.

Past surveys have helped PennDOT identify issues with specific roads. The information is also considered when making decisions about nighttime work, setting up work zones, accelerated construction projects, planning and winter maintenance.

The 2017 survey has been reworked to make it easier and more convenient to fill out, according to PennDOT.

The survey will be available until Nov. 22. You can fill it out here.

