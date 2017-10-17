Police Receive Hundreds of Tips in Search for Conneaut, Ohio Baby Murder Suspect

Police in Ohio and Pennsylvania are sifting through leads in the search for the man charged with killing an infant.

Investigators are getting upwards of 500 tips on the location of Joshua Gurto, Conneaut Police Detective Michael Sullivan told Erie News Now Tuesday. The tips are coming in from all across the country, though many are not valid, he said.. The latest sighting was at a Girard, Pennsylvania Giant Eagle Friday.

A reward of up to $5,000 has been offered for information leading to Gurto's arrest.

Gurto, 37, is wanted in the rape and murder of 13-month-old Sereniti Sutley.

Gurto is the boyfriend of the baby's mother, Kelsie Blankenship.

The 22-year-old mother found Sutley unresponsive during the early morning hours of Oct. 7 at a Clark Street apartment in Conneaut.

The baby was taken to the hospital, where she died. An autopsy determined Sutley suffered blunt force trauma to the head and trunk.

Gurto has a deformed right ear and a misaligned jaw.

He has ties to both Ohio and Western Pennsylvania, according to authorities.

Anyone with information on Gurto's whereabouts is asked to call local police or the Northern Ohio Violent Fugitive Task Force at 1-866-4WANTED.

