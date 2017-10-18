State Senate Approves Legislation to Keep Construction Costs Low - Erie News Now | WICU & WSEE in Erie, PA

State Senate Approves Legislation to Keep Construction Costs Low

Posted: Updated:

The Pennsylvania Senate Tuesday voted to approve a measure to protect consumers from excessive building inspection fees and construction costs.

Senate Bill 663, which was proposed by Sen. Dan Laughlin (R-Erie), would requires municipalities to contract with at least three third-party agencies for building inspections.

Currently, municipalities can use their own employees, enter into a join agreement with other municipalities, or hire a third-party agency to run their inspection program. Sen. Laughlin said it gives companies a virtual monopoly, which allows them to charge excessive fees or demand unnecessary work that costs consumers more money.

“Senate Bill 663 breaks the monopoly," said Sen. Laughlin. "It will increase competition and ensure that residents receive the opportunity to have inspections completed in a reasonably priced and competitive manner.”

The bill now goes to the Pennsylvania House of Representatives.

