Bond Lowered for Woman Charged with Breaking into Crawford County Home

A district judge has lowered the bond for a Centerville woman who was arrested in August when State Police say the homeowner returned to find a stranger rummaging through personal items.

Brooke Deeter, 31, waived her right to a preliminary hearing Monday on burglary, criminal trespass, theft by unlawful taking and drug paraphernalia charges.

District Judge Amy Nicols also agreed to reduce Deeter's bond from $40,000 to $5,000.

The break-in was reported around 5:15 p.m. Aug. 14 in the 900 block of West Spring Street in Oil Creek Township.

Deeter broke into the residence through a locked screen door and went through items in the living room, investigators said.

The 73-year-old woman said she did not know the suspect and immediately called 911, according to troopers.

When State Police arrived, Deeter was still there and taken into custody.

The victim said items had been moved around the home, including her medication, and some cash was missing.

Deeter remained behind bars in the Crawford County Prison as of late Tuesday.

