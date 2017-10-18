Erie Man Sentenced for Third-Degree Murder After Last-Minute Plea Deal

The Erie man who pleaded guilty to third-degree murder in order to avoid a third trial will spend 9-18 more years in prison.

A judge handed down the sentence Wednesday morning for Julian Mickel, 27. It will be served consecutive to his current sentence of six to 12 years for shooting at the victim outside a west Erie strip club in 2014.

Mickel shot and killed Jaree Warren outside a West 18th Street bar in December 2014, according to police.

Mickel said he took the plea deal because he felt like his lawyer gave up on him. The courtroom had to be cleared Wednesday because the families started screaming at each other.

Prosecutors decided to take the case to trial again after two previous juries failed to reach a unanimous verdict.

