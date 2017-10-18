Erie Man Sentenced for Third-Degree Murder After Last-Minute Ple - Erie News Now | WICU & WSEE in Erie, PA

Erie Man Sentenced for Third-Degree Murder After Last-Minute Plea Deal

Posted: Updated:

The Erie man who pleaded guilty to third-degree murder in order to avoid a third trial will spend 9-18 more years in prison.

A judge handed down the sentence Wednesday morning for Julian Mickel, 27. It will be served consecutive to his current sentence of six to 12 years for shooting at the victim outside a west Erie strip club in 2014.

Mickel shot and killed Jaree Warren outside a West 18th Street bar in December 2014, according to police.

Mickel said he took the plea deal because he felt like his lawyer gave up on him. The courtroom had to be cleared Wednesday because the families started screaming at each other.

Prosecutors decided to take the case to trial again after two previous juries failed to reach a unanimous verdict.

Copyright 2017 Erie News Now. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Current Conditions

7-Day Forecast
--->
Radar
Satellite
Temps
Cameras
Closings
Get our FREE weather app: Apple | Android | Fire

Upload your own image or video

Powered by Frankly
3514 State St. Erie, PA 16508
Newsroom: (814) 454-8812
Business offices: (814) 454-5201
WICU FCC Filing
WSEE FCC Filing
Share:
Share Stories
Submit your stories to our site!
Share Photos
Share your photos in our community galleries
RSS Feeds
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 WICU. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
                   WICU/WSEE - 3514 State Street Erie, PA 16508 - (814) 454-5201 - info@wicu12.com