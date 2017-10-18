Pennsylvania's First Medical Marijuana Grower, Processor Approved to Start Production

The Pennsylvania Department of Health Tuesday approved the state's first fully operational facility for growing and processing medical marijuana.

Cresco Yeltrah in Jefferson County underwent several inspections from the Department of Health in order to start operations.

The facility is fully integrated with a seed-to-sale tracking system and will now be able to accept seeds and clones to grow medical marijuana, according to the Department of Health.

“In the coming weeks, we expect the 11 other grower/processors to be ready to grow and process medical marijuana,” Acting Health Secretary and Physician General Dr. Rachel Levine said.

The program will make medical marijuana available to patients who are Pennsylvania residents and under care for treatment of a serious medical condition.

The Pennsylvania Department of Health granted 27 permits, including two for businesses in Erie and McKean counties, for medical marijuana dispensaries.

For the northwest region, a permit was issued to GTI Pennsylvania, LLC in Erie County and another to Dubois Wellness Center, LLC in McKean County.

No Erie County companies, including one interested in building in the City of Erie and another in Corry, were selected for a medical marijuana growing facility.

The state awarded a total of 12 permits for growers, including two for a 13 county area of northwestern Pennsylvania. They will be built in Brookville and New Castle.

Gov. Tom Wolf signed the Medical Marijuana Program into law April 17, 2016. It is expected to be fully implemented by 2018.

Copyright 2017 Erie News Now. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

READ MORE