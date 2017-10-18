Traffic Stop Lands Corry Man Behind Bars for Drugs

A Corry man is behind bars after a traffic stop in Crawford County early Wednesday morning turned up drugs.

Shane Saunders, 34, faces charges including operating a meth lab, risking catastrophe, manufacturing and possession with intent to deliver, DUI, false identification to law enforcement and driving with a suspended license.

State Police said troopers initiated a stop for a traffic violation on U.S. Highway 6 and 19 in Woodcock Township around 12:46 a.m.

Marijuana, meth, drug paraphernalia and items used to make meth were seized during a vehicle search after troopers said they developed probable cause.

Several inactive one-pot meth labs were also found and destroyed by the State Police Clandestine Laboratory Response Team.

Saunders was arraigned and taken to the Crawford County Prison on $100,000 bond.

Copyright 2017 Erie News Now. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.